Kelly Osbourne Slams Former ‘Fashion Police’ Costar Giuliana Rancic: ‘As Far as I’m Concerned, She Doesn’t Exist’

Kelly Osbourne has candidly reflected on her time as a cohost of Fashion Police alongside Giuliana Rancic.

Revealing raw feelings for Rancic, 49, on the Tuesday, May 21, episode of her “The Osbournes Podcast,” Kelly, 39, did not hold back.

“We don’t need to give her any f—king anything,” Kelly said in response to her mother, Sharon Osbourne, raising the subject of Rancic. Rancic appeared on the former E! fashion commentary show alongside Kelly, the late Joan Rivers and magazine editor George Kotsiopoulos when it premiered in 2010.

Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne explained to Sharon, 71, and their father, Ozzy Osbourne, on the podcast that Kelly had been incorrectly blamed in 2015 for making a “really kind of a f—king racist comment” about Zendaya’s hair.

It had, in fact, been Rancic who shared the controversial remark, saying the Challengers star looked like “she smells like patchouli oil and weed.”

Jack, 38, also pointed out that he later read “an article where Zendaya was like, ‘Yeah, f—k Juliana Rancic,” to which Kelly replied, “Good for her.”

Jack added that he hadn’t “seen anything from her [Rancic] in a very long time” to which Kelly replied that she “wouldn’t know, because as far as I’m concerned, she doesn’t exist.”

At the time, Rancic issued an apology for her “outrageously offensive” comments about Zendaya, who was 18 years old at the time.

Unfortunately, confusion sparked by the controversy dragged Kelly into the situation and she left Fashion Police in February, 2015. The show was canceled in November, 2017.

Zendaya, for her part, responded to Rancic’s comments via Instagram at the time, posting that there “is already a harsh criticism of African-American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.”

Zendaya also told W Magazine of the ordeal, “That’s how change happens. And it made me think, How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with people of color?

As for how Kelly looks back on Fashion Police beyond her contentious dynamic with Rancic, Kelly clarified that the experience wasn’t an entirely negative one.

She spoke fondly of Rivers, 81, who died in September 2014, and credited the iconic star for serving as a maternal figure.

“She always had my back. She was such a cheerleader for me and made me believe in myself in a way that I never ever ever did until she came into my life,” Kelly said. “And not having her to learn from every week like I did was a huge loss for me.”

Kelly also spoke fondly of Melissa Rivers, Joan’s daughter, who joined Fashion Police in 2015 after her mother died.

“It’s one of my biggest regrets in all of it, to be honest with you, was how Melissa got hurt in all of it, because she had just lost her mom,” Kelly said in regard to the tense behind-the-scenes environment at Fashion Police. “And so that to me, I can never do enough for Melissa. I can never repay her enough for all that she went through in all of that. That to me is the part when you look back at it that is really, really sad.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Rancic for comment.