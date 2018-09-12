This Upper East Sider is spoken for! Kelly Rutherford is dating screenwriter Chiswell “Chum” Langhorne, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The Gossip Girl star, 49, and Langhorne have been seemingly inseparable since sparking romance rumors on September 3 after they were spotted leaving New York City’s Mercer Kitchen together. The next day, they attended the opening of A. Human art exhibit in the city and one day later, they enjoyed the U.S. Open quarter-final match. Rutherford shared Instagram Story clips of herself laughing alongside Langhorne as they cheered from their seats.

As well as screenwriting, Langhorne is also a well-respected art and book collector in New York. He previously shared his collection with Artspace.com in May 2015, revealing that he finds art to be “really inspiring.”

Rutherford’s new romance comes nearly three years after her widely publicized custody battle with ex-husband Daniel Giersch. The Melrose Place alum filed for divorce from the Monaco native in 2008 while she was pregnant with their now-9-year-old daughter, Helena. In December 2015, a Monaco judge awarded Giersch full custody of Helena and the former couple’s now-11-year-old son, Hermés, and ruled that the children would not be permitted to visit their mother in the United States.

The Generations actress shared a reflective quote via Instagram shortly after the emotional ruling. “I’ve learned a lot this year … I learned that things don’t always turn out the way you planned, or the way you think they should. And I’ve learned that there are things that go wrong that don’t always get fixed or get put back together the way they were broken,” the message read. “I’ve learned that some broken things stay broken and I’ve learned that you can get through bad times and keep looking for better ones, as long as you have people who love you.”

