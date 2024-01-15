Kelly Stafford has a special place in her heart for the Detroit Lions — but not for the fans who heckled her children.

“It’s sports. The city wants to win. Everything is fair game … excerpt the fans who booed my children,” Kelly, 34, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, January 15, in response to a fan who didn’t understand why she was being so positive towards the Lions following the game. “Other than that I loved the atmosphere and the booing gave my husband more fire. The more you love, the more you hate. I consider it all love going both ways.”

Kelly shares four daughters, twins Sawyer and Chandler, 6, Hunter, 4 and Tyler, 2, with husband Matthew Stafford, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Rams. Before joining the Rams in 2021, Matthew played with the Lions for 12 seasons. The quarterback was traded to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff.

On Sunday, January 14, Matthew returned to Detroit to face off against his former team in the playoffs. As he walked on the field, Matthew was booed by the crowd that once cheered for him In a nail-biter game, the Lions ultimately defeated the Rams 24-23 and put them out of the running for the Super Bowl.

Related: Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly’s Relationship Timeline The playbook for love! Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Stafford’s romance started in college — and four kids later, they are still going strong. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback fell for his wife in the mid-2000s while playing football for the University of Georgia. At the time, Kelly was a cheerleader for the college. Nearly […]

“And now that we’re out … I hope the Lions bring home a Lombardi to that city because the feeling is like no other. ❤️,” she continued via her story. “Go get it.”

In addition to showing love to the former team she used to cheer on, Kelly also gave her husband a shout-out for his hard work this year and what he’ll do with his teammates next season.

Related: Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Stafford's Family Album With 4 Daughters Football family! Matthew Stafford has his hands full with four adorable daughters at home. The NFL player wed wife Kelly Stafford (née Hall), whom he met while they were attending the University of Georgia, in April 2015. One year after the pair’s Georgia nuptials, the couple began growing their family. Twins Chandler and Sawyer arrived […]

“You will always get everything from this man. So damn excited for this team next year.” she wrote in a subsequent story. “A year no one thought we could do anything … These young guys showed the f out. A lot to build on … Get ready this team will be back next year and I’m so damn excited for it.”

While Kelly and her family were sad that the Rams didn’t take home the win, Kelly shared that it was memorable for their football journey to end in the city she used to call home.

“What a season … and for it to end at Ford Field ♥️,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her entire family on the field after the game. “Already excited for this Rams team next season. And he will be back next year Detroit, but until then, go get you one!!!”

Related: Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly’s Most Controversial Moments Owning her mistakes. Matthew Stafford may be the one in the spotlight, but his wife, Kelly Stafford (née Hall), has found herself in hot water on more than one occasion. Matthew, the current quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams, met Kelly when they were attending the University of Georgia. She’s been candid about the fact […]

While some Lions fans didn’t appreciate having the Staffords return to the stadium, the organization itself appreciated Kelly’s kind words.

“We love you guys,” the official Lions Instagram page commented on the post.