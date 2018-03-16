Lil Dicky and Chris Brown’s new song, “Freaky Friday,” shot to the top of the iTunes charts after the music video dropped on Thursday, March 15, but there was also quite a bit of backlash surrounding the release.

Kendall Jenner and Ed Sheeran, both of whom make cameos in the hilarious video, were slammed by fans on Twitter for working with Brown, 28, who pleaded guilty to physically assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He also has a tumultuous relationship with his ex Karrueche Tran, who had a restraining order taken out against him in 2017.

“Please tell me you’re not supporting chris brown,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the 22-year-old supermodel’s tweet about the NSFW music video, which pays homage to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis’ 2003 movie of the same name. Another fan tweeted, “Girl please don’t support an abuser.”

Please tell me you’re not supporting chris brown ): 💔 — ✩ l u ✩ (@laurennbogaart) March 15, 2018

Girl please don’t support an abuser. 😕😕😕 — 🖤JVO 🖤 (@LookAtJimmy) March 15, 2018

The “Shape of You” singer, 27, also faced criticism for his appearance. “So @edsheeran is on a song with Chris Brown. And in my opinion that currently makes him a d–k,” one tweeter wrote. “I will not be getting involved with that song. I thought he had better judgement.”

Another fan echoed, “I’m kinda upset Ed Sheeran’s on a Chris Brown song cause I hate supporting that a–hole abuser but I love supporting Ed.”

So @edsheeran is on a song with Chris Brown. And in my opinion that currently makes him a dick. I will not be getting involved with that song. I thought he had better judgement. 😡 — kel (@justmeinnit) March 16, 2018

I’m kinda upset Ed Sheeran’s on a Chris Brown song cause I hate supporting that asshole abuser but I love supporting Ed — dani (@DLynchiee) March 16, 2018

Earlier this week, Brown made headlines after Snapchat posted an advertisement that made light of his assault conviction. The message asked users whether they’d rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.” A spokesperson for the social media app apologized in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 14, saying the “advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines.”

Rihanna, 30, released a statement of her own on Instagram the following day, writing, “I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! … You let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Jenner and Sheeran have yet to publicly respond to the backlash.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!