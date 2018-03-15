Under the influence! Kendall Jenner has revealed that she got her “Meow” tattoo on the inside of her bottom lip after having one too many cocktails.

The supermodel appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, March 15, and discussed how she made the decision to get the ink, which she got in September 2016 by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy. “I was drunk!” Jenner, 22, said. “I was not thinking clearly.”

“It was literally the first thing that came to my mind. I don’t know. My drunk thoughts,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians said with a laugh. “I feel like it would’ve been a good place to put something I don’t want said … like a boyfriend’s name or something.”

DeGeneres asked if it hurt, and Jenner said: “No because it’s just like fattiness. I don’t even know what this is. Is it a muscle? Fat? Whatever,” she said while touching her lip. “It’s not bone. Bone hurts really bad. I have finger tattoos right here and that one hurt. It’s a little white heart.”

Jenner also has two tiny tattoos on her middle fingers — one whole heart on the inside of one, and a broken heart on the other. The model said that she first tried out tattoos with white ink to test out what it would be like to get one. “My first one was a white dot. I just wanted to know what it felt like,” she revealed. “All my friends have them so I wanted to know what it feels like. You can’t see it but that’s kind of the point.”

Jenner previously shared her love for ink on her website in April 2016. “Even though [my sister Kim Kardashian] always says, ‘Don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley,’ I really like tattoos,” she wrote at the time. “The one on my right hand is a full heart to represent an angel and my left is a broken heart — kind of like the devil side. Hailey [Baldwin] and I have matching ones on the left side, but hers is red.”

