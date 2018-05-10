Kendall Jenner gave a brutally honest answer when she was asked about Kylie Jenner becoming a mom.

“It’s obviously a bit weird that your little sister is having a baby before you,” Kendall, 22, reveals in Elle magazine’s June issue. “I didn’t expect it to happen like this.”

Kylie, 20, and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed a baby girl named Stormi on February 1. To Kendall’s surprise, the infant has strengthened her relationship with Kylie. “It’s brought us closer together. We’ve always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time,” admitted the model. “This has made her a bit more loving toward me.”

Kendall — who is the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling without a child — does things her own way. Though she boasts 90 million Instagram followers, the reality star is fairly quiet on social media compared to the rest of her family. “I strive to not be that person — to not live life on my phone,” she mused.

That is one of the reasons Kendall is behind on her text messages. “I could not check my phone for two minutes, and there are, like, 100 text messages,” Kendall . “My family group chat is on sleep mode. I can’t have it on vibrate.”

Though buzzing iPhones make Kendall anxious, she has never made more at peace. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has started practicing Transcendental Meditation and has an evening routine that keeps her calm. “When I’m about to fall asleep, I’ll put on Trailer Park Boys,” she told Elle. “I love it; it’s so stupid.” She also has a healer friend who spends time at her house. “I got such an amazing vibe from him,” she gushed. “I was like, ‘You need to be around me now.’”

Kendall was interviewed by Lana Del Ray for Elle’s June cover story.

