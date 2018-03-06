The tiny black Redemption dress Kendall Jenner wore to Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday, March 4, was everything. But earlier, the 22-year-old slipped into a hospital gown after suffering a bad reaction to a vitamin IV drip, according to a Blast report published Tuesday, March 6.

Sources close to the model told the outlet that she was getting ready for her Oscar weekend appearances when she tried the health fad that is supposed to make skin glow. But things didn’t go according to plan and Jenner checked into Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, where she received treatment. Per the Blast, she was released a short time later.

This isn’t Jenner’s first health scare. She previously struggled with sleep paralysis, a condition that causes temporary inability to move or speak while falling sleep or upon waking.

“I wake up in the middle of the night and I can’t move,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed in a November 2016 episode of the E! series. “I’m freaking out.”

“Everyone says I’m fine, but I don’t feel fine,” she told her mother, Kris Jenner, on the show.

Kendall also suffers from trypophobia, the fear of irregular patterns or small holes.

“Trypophobics are afraid of tiny little holes that are in weird patterns,” she shared on her app in August 2016. “Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycomb or lotus heads (the worst!) it sounds ridiculous but so many people actually have it! I can’t even look at little holes — it give me the worst anxiety. Who knows what’s in there!?”

