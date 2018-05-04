She’s not here for the drama. Kendall Jenner wasted no time clearing up speculation that she was throwing shade at Kacey Musgraves in a social media post on Friday, May 4.

It all started when the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself sitting in black lingerie on a New York City rooftop. Fans were quick to notice a billboard of the 29-year-old country singer allegedly blurred out in the background.

The pic, simply captioned “heat wave” was quick to spark response. “Sis doesn’t give free ads,” one commenter wrote. “How cool would it be if she didn’t blur out @spaceykacey,” another added. Meanwhile, others simply tagged the “Follow Your Arrow” singer.

Jenner was quick to set the record straight when a follower tweeted, “The fact that @KendallJenner BLURRED OUT @KaceyMusgraves in the background I’m done.”

The model responded: “Yoooo, i was working all day and didn’t edit this photo! Kacey is literally my fuckin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her! 🌹❤”

Though some fans aren’t buying the Calvin Klein model’s rebuttal, writing “If that’s true then why not just repost your photo without @KaceyMusgraves blurred out,” it’s safe to say Jenner was telling the truth about her work day.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin posted a photo of the reality star sitting in the same lingerie at the same coffee table with the caption, “roller set. @kendalljenner,” proving it was, in fact, a photo shoot. The two can also be seen goofing around on set in Atkins Instagram Stories.

