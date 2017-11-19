Kendra Wilkinson is resting at home after being rushed to the emergency room on Saturday, November 18, and canceling two Las Vegas shows.

“Better today n will be back on stage tonight. The pain n aches were so bad last night. Nothing serious they found but on antibiotics n pain meds today,” the former Girls Next Door star tweeted on Sunday, November 19. “Thanks for your concern everyone. Love you.” The Playboy alum is currently starring as the lead in Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Guy alongside Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’s Jai Rodriguez.

Better today n will be back on stage tonight. The pain n aches were so bad last night. Nothing serious they found but on antibiotics n pain meds today. Thanks for your concern everyone. Love you. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017

Wilkinson, 32, advised fans on Saturday, November 18, that she was canceling one of her shows due to severe pain, writing on Twitter, “Super sick. Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn’t cancel both. Sorry late show.”

Super sick. Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn’t cancel both. Sorry late show. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017

Two hours later, she wrote, “Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I’ll make it up to you” with a crying face emoji. A few hours later she shared that she was getting morphine for the pain.

Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I’ll make it up to you. 😪 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017

About to get morphine. Lol 😏 #byebye — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017

The Kendra on Top star, who shares son Hank, 7, and daughter Alijah, 3, with husband Hank Baskett, posted a photograph of herself with a cryptic caption earlier on Saturday.

“Being a free spirit has a lot of negative side effects but they will never keep me from smiling,” she wrote. “Society can make u feel like you’re failing at times especially being a working mother who rewards herself at times. I will never give in to what ‘they’ say is right but will live life how I KNOW is right.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!