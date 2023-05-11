Filipino boxer Kenneth Egano has died days after collapsing in the ring following a fight. He was 22 years old.

“The entire agency of Games and Amusements Board (GAB) mourns the passing of professional boxer Kenneth Egano,” the Filipino Games and Amusements Board wrote in a social media statement on Wednesday, May 10. “Our condolences to Kenneth’s family, relatives and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

The rising stare reportedly suffered a brain hemorrhage after going up against Jason Facularin in an eight-round match on Saturday, May 6, according to TMZ. The fight occurred on the Filipino weekly boxing show Blow by Blow, which was created by eight-time world champion Manny Pacquiao.

The incident — which took place at the Imus Sports Gymnasium — was caught on camera. Sporting black shorts and a black T-shirt, Egano was helped into a chair by his coaching staff and was given an oxygen mask. Though he won the match, he was rushed to the hospital and placed in an induced coma before the results were announced.

Pacquaio, 44, for his part, offered to cover Egano’s medical expenses, as well as paid for flights for the athlete’s parents to visit him in the hospital, according to the Filipino news outlet The Inquirer. “There is nothing more precious than human life,” the former Filipino senator said of the news at the time.

He added: “Boxing is truly a dangerous sport and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

According to the Daily Mail, Egano’s opponent posted an emotional message in honor of the late boxer. “I didn’t expect that this will happen when we did our best,” Facularin wrote via social media on Wednesday. “Why did it happen to us? Sorry that it happened. I hope you’re in a good place.”

The World Boxing Association also shared a touching tribute for Egano via their website. “The uncertainty of the last few days ended with the terrible news of his death,” the organization wrote on Thursday. “Manny Pacquiao and his entire team were taking care of the medical expenses and everything related to the health of Egano, who was a good bantamweight fighter.”

The statement continued: “The WBA sends its condolences to Egano’s family and all the people around him, as well as the Filipino boxing in general who have experienced this very sad moment. May you rest in peace, Kenneth.”

Egano began his professional boxing career in 2019. At the time of his death, he was on a five-fight winning streak, per TMZ.