Kevin Bacon is set to star in and executive produce a TV reboot of his 1990 cult classic film Tremors, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Bacon, 57, hinted at the news when he posted a throwback pic of himself and wife Kyra Sedgwick on Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 24, captioning the pic, "Me and @kyrasedgwick 9 months pregnant 26 years ago on the #Tremors set. Might be time to head back to Perfection."

The actor, who most recently starred on Fox's The Following, played Valentine McKee, who lived in the remote town of Perfection when it was invaded by giant man-eating worms called Graboids.

Me and @kyrasedgwick 9 months pregnant 26 years ago on the #Tremors set. Might be time to head back to Perfection pic.twitter.com/I7q92VyBWe — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) November 24, 2015

The film spawned four direct-to-video sequels and a 2003 TV series on the SciFi Channel. Bacon only starred in the original movie.

He told Vice in August that he was eager to reboot Tremors. "It's a surprisingly good movie, I remember it being a little more sillier that it is," he said, adding that Valentine is "the only character that I've ever done that I'm interested in revisiting 25 years on."

"I look at the guy and he's stuck in this town with this other guy, he's got all these dreams, delusions of grandeur … but he's really sort of stuck and when you get to the end of the movie you feel like, you're kind of hopeful that he is gonna make a move, and gets the guts to kiss the girl and pulls his s–t together," he added. "The question on whether that happens or not, to me is an interesting question."

No network is attached to the new series yet.

