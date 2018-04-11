His entourage is growing! Entourage’s Kevin Connolly is dating actress Francesca Dutton, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The couple met each other in L.A. and have been seeing each other since July 2017. “They are keeping it very quiet and have been trying to be private about it,” a source tells Us.

Connolly and producer Dutton, 31, haven’t kept mum on social media, however. Last summer, they got together with friends for the Fourth of July at Nobu in Malibu. They also haven’t been shy about liking photos of the other.

The Pitch actor was more recently linked to Sabina Gadecki. The pair called it quits in 2016 after more than a year of dating. “They were better off as friends. They tried to make it more and it just didn’t work,” a source told Us at the time.

Connolly also dated socialite-turned-actress Lydia Hearst and Nicky Hilton for two years on and off until October 2006.

