Calls for celebration! As his 40th birthday nears, Kevin Federline spoke with Us Weekly and dished on his plans to mark the occasion.

The 39-year-old DJ revealed that he will ring in the day on March 21 with sons Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Britney Spears. “I don’t ask my kids to get me gifts,” he noted. “I mean, sometimes they will make me stuff at school or give me a card or my wife will help out. It’s funny, the older you get, the least worried you are about getting actual gifts for your birthday.”

As for his birthday agenda? “We will probably eat here and just do a family thing at the house,” Federline told Us of his low-key plans. “It’s easier … Kids got school the next day, can’t take them out to the restaurant.”

Federline’s daughters Peyton, 3, and Jordan, 6, with current with Victoria Prince, will also join in on the fun. “I don’t have plans other than being with my family. My parents are coming down here. I’ll have four out of my six kids. I won’t be able to get Kori and Kaleb,” he said of his children with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.

Although he’s spending his actual birthday with his brood, Federline and Prince, 35, will jet off to Las Vegas the following day to continue the festivities. He is set to host a birthday bash at Crazy Horse III Gentleman’s Club on Saturday, March 24, at 11:30 p.m. and perform a set.

“I had a residency at Crazy Horse for about a year. I really like their staff, you know, friends of mine work there. I have really enjoyed DJing there for the girls,” he shared. “To me, it’s like a low-key club place for me, you know? It’s not like other clubs in Vegas, or even if we did wind up going to other clubs in Vegas, we end up at Crazy Horse at the end of the night.”

The Celebrity Fit Club alum also revealed whether plays 36-year-old Spears’ music during his sets. “I don’t play too much of her music. I mean, I have done it before in the past when I first started DJing and a lot of clubs are Top 40 and stuff. If it’s in the Top 40, yeah, I will play it,” he said.

Federline also gushed about teaching Preston and Jayden about music. “Preston is really into [production]. Preston likes hip-hop music a lot and Jayden has started playing the piano for the last, I don’t know, right before Christmas. It’s pretty incredible, the progress that he has made with his piano teacher and just off of his ear,” he said. “You know, these kids will go on YouTube and learn how to play a song, man, within three months playing the piano better than I could.”

