Kevin Hart called himself “blessed” after he broke an attendance record with his Irresponsible tour on Saturday, December 8 — one day after he stepped down as host of the Oscars after backlash over past homophobic tweets.

The comedian, 39, posted a video showing him onstage in front of a full house at the Qudos Arena in Sydney. “Two sold-out shows in Sydney, Australia, and I gotta tell you, I’m f—king blown away,” he said. “Blown away. 34,000 people, goddamn it. This is what happiness looks like. Thank you for listening. Thank you for laughing. Thank you for supporting me. I love you.”

After telling the crowd to get home safe, he added, “You can’t take me out of here,” along with his catchphrase “Live, love and laugh.”

In his caption on the video, Hart added, “Making the world laugh is forever a priority. Blessed to be able to bring laughter on an international level & do what I love!!!”

The Jumanji actor later posted a video on his Instagram Story revealing that his shows Down Under have broken a record as the highest-attended and highest-grossing comedy tour in Australian history.

As previously reported, Hart made headlines earlier this week when he stepped down as the host of the 2019 Oscars after anti-gay tweets he posted several years ago resurfaced. He subsequently deleted the controversial messages but refused to say he was sorry, posting on Instagram, “If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming.”

But shortly afterward the Ride Along star announced that he was stepping down as the Academy Awards’ host. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” he tweeted. “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

