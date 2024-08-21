Kevin Hart is one of the busiest people in Hollywood — but even he needs to slow down sometimes.

The actor and comedian, who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly via his new collaboration with Airbnb, explained how he values tranquility when he gets the chance to travel.

“I’m very much a stay-in guy,” Hart, 45 said. “Like, if I’m going somewhere, it’s more about getting away. It’s more about the relaxation. It’s more about having the opportunity to kinda recharge and reset. For me, that’s always been the priority, right? It’s like, how do I put myself in a position to take a mental break so that when I do come back, I can continue to do what it is that I love to do, but do it at a high level.”

With all that rest and relaxation, however, Hart still holds onto all of the self-care he practices when he’s at home.

Related: See the Best Celebrity Pranks of All Time Tinseltown is up to some tricks! Though Hollywood can be a serious business, celebrities often share their light-hearted sides — and what better way to prove their comedic nuance than with practical jokes at the expense of others? The Kardashian-Jenner family have pulled a number of pranks on each other over the years, but perhaps […]

“I’m able to maintain it,” he explained. “It doesn’t go out the window. Like I said, everything is just a little slower, all about embracing a slower pace.”

Luckily, Hart and his wife, Eniko — with whom he celebrated the couple’s eight-year wedding anniversary earlier this month — see eye-to-eye when it comes to vacationing.

“We’re very much on the same vibe,” Hart said. “Being able to relax, being able to shut it down. I mean, we have a very active household, lots of kids running around, lots of noise, lots of activity. So we get an opportunity to get away from that. We take advantage of that. Less is more.”

The couple share son Kenzo, 6, and daughter Kaori, 3, in addition to daughter Heaven, 19, and son Hendrix, 16, from Hart’s previous marriage.

When the whole gang hits the road for a trip together, Hart said, “Me and my family love Aspen.”

Now, fans of the actor — whose Peacock series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist drops September 5 — can embrace his love of luxury travel with the members-only Coramino Live Lounge in Los Angeles, a partnership with Airbnb.

Guests will be greeted by Hart, a live DJ and all three expressions of Hart’s Gran Coramino Tequila: Cristalino, Añejo and the newly-released Reposado. The experience will also feature a killer lineup of all-star performers and a stand-up set from Hart himself.

“It’s innovative, it’s different. It’s about changing the concepts attached to travel, attached to stay,” Hart explained. “We’re adding another tier to that, to what we feel is a nice experience we can attach to the Airbnb brand, which is turning the Airbnb home housing area into what I would consider an active lounge.”

Related: Whoopi! Ellen! NPH! Oscar Hosts Through the Years What a roster! Over the past 20 years, celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Kimmel have hosted the Academy Awards. While there is no shortage of incredible stars who have taken the stage at Hollywood’s biggest night, there have also been years where the Oscars chose to go without any emcee at all. […]

Describing the atmosphere as “very sexy,” Hart argued the Coramino Live Lounge fills a void in today’s nightlife landscape.

“I feel like what’s missing is the consistency and the lounge atmosphere that attached itself to live performances, right?” he said. “Like, that stuff is very sporadic. You don’t know where it is. They are very few and far between.”

Hart added, “This experience is gonna be one that people go, ‘Wow, Airbnb is doing something else. They’re doing something else. They’re adding to the world that they’ve already wanted.’ That’s what you wanna do. As a brand, you wanna figure out ways to stay relevant and, more importantly, to stay in the face of the people in the space of good. This does that.”

The booking request period opens on Wednesday, August 21 at 9:00 AM PT at airbnb.com/kevinhart and closes on Monday, August 26 at 11:59 PM PT for three separate experiences for 30 people each occurring September 24, 25, and 26 for $76 per guest.