Tenley Molzahn Is Married (RADAR Online)

Kimye Didn’t Want to Name Daughter Chicago at First (Star Magazine)

Kevin Hart Gets Hilariously Roasted by The Rock (OK! Magazine)

Josh Brolin Might Be the Realest Guy in Hollywood (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!