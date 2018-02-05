There was nothing funny about comedian Kevin Hart’s raging hangover on Monday, February 5.

“To all the kids out there, I just want to say don’t drink. When alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff,” Hart began in a rambling Instagram video. Hours earlier, the 38-year-old drunkenly attempted to crash the stage of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrating their first-ever Super Bowl trophy only to be firmly shut down by a security guard.

“Me trying to get on stage with the trophy, definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done, but who cares, the Eagles won the Super Bowl,” continued the Jumanji actor. “Yeah, I’m still a little tipsy, but the world can kiss my ass.” Hart added that his wife, Eniko Parrish, warned that it was not a great idea to go on stage.

Hart, who is from Philadelphia, capped off his video apology with 30 hashtags including: “#iShouldHaveListenedToMyWife,” “#iThrewUpThisMorning,” “#iWonSomuchMoneyOnThisGame,”“WeBeatTomBrady,” and “#DontJudgeMe.”

Trying to join the Eagles at their trophy presentation wasn’t Hart’s only gaffe that night. He dropped an f-bomb on the NFL Network shortly after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots and was escorted off the set. “I’ve been drinking,” he admitted. I’m on cloud nine. I started the celebration early.”

Earlier on Sunday, Hart shared a picture of himself decked out in an Eagles jacket, jersey and hat,” captioning it, “I bleed Philadelphia . . . FLY EAGLESVF fLLLLYYYYYY #DopePic #Eagles #ComedicRockStarS–t.”

The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis.

