Kevin Hart is on the business end of a lawsuit again: A woman is suing the actor, saying she was struck by a member of his security detail.

Court documents obtained by The Blast show that the woman, Carmen Marrero, is suing the Night School star, his company Hartbeat Productions and a security guard over an incident that allegedly took place on January 9.

In the docs, Marrero says that she was walking on a sidewalk in New York City when she encountered a group of fans who surrounded a building where Hart, 39, was attending a screening of his film The Upside. She claims that the guard “violently contacted her” and cause “serious injuries.” Now she’s accusing the guard of assault and battery and seeking unspecified damages.

Additionally, Marrero’s attorney told TMZ that a guard started shoving people at the event and that Marrero was thrown to the ground, which caused her to fracture her face.

Hart was also sued over his security detail in August 2017. In that suit, a man named Jay Collins claimed that guards struck him on his head, neck and shoulders and kneed him in the rib cage at the comedian’s concert in Philadelphia in August 2015, according to TMZ. Collins also said he was jabbed by the prongs of a taser and called “bitch, p—y, coward.” At the time, he was seeking more than $50,000 through the lawsuit. Whether this suit has been resolved has not been made public.

The past year has been climactic for Hart. In December, he backed out of his gig hosting the 2019 Oscars after old homophobic comments of his resurfaced on Twitter. “I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” he said at the time. “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

Hart’s latest film, The Secret Life of Pets 2, is currently in theaters.

