Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, shared an impressive time-lapse video that documented her growing baby bump, ending it with a perfect result: an appearance by baby Kenzo!

The new mom, 33, posted the workout video on Friday, December 1, and captioned it, “#fbf Thx to my awesome trainer @rebeccabroxfit for documenting such a dope pregnancy time-lapse vid. It was a simple & cute idea when you suggested it to me and it came out perfect..i couldn’t be happier to see US grow together😉…pregnancy is beautiful #babyZo.”

In the video, Eniko does squats as Beyoncé’s “7/11” plays in the background. Her baby bump gets bigger before the video ends with a smiling Parrish doing a squat while holding the adorable newborn, who was born on November 21.

The model worked out throughout her pregnancy to ensure her figure would bounce back into shape after delivering her first child — and it paid off. Parrish shared a photo on Instagram on November 25 that revealed her slim figure just days after Kenzo was born. Her followers praised her look, with one jokingly saying, “We see you with cute shape.. just had a baby where?”

A love like no other! 💙 Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY! A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

She also showed off her one-week postpartum body on Thursday, November 30, with a picture showcasing her fit frame, captioning it, “I gained a total of 22 lbs during my entire pregnancy. With the help from nursing along with training, & eating well during my pregnancy i must say it was all belly weight … I’m super proud of the progress that I’m making to get back on my feet taking it one day at a time.”

Hart, 38, and Parrish announced via a Mother’s Day Instagram post that they were expecting their first child together. The couple, who first met in 2009 and tied the knot in August 2016, weren’t shy about documenting the pregnancy on their social media accounts, with Parrish also sharing her pregnancy workouts.

The Central Intelligence actor announced the arrival of their son with a tweet that read, “God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am. He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.”

