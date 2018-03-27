What better place to celebrate surviving a near death experience then the happiest place on Earth.

Kevin Smith, the director of acclaimed movies including Clerks, suffered a massive heart attack on February 25. In a tweet the following day the 47-year-old revealed that he had “100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker).”

Smith has since shed 20 pounds — and has 30 more to go, per his doctor. But during a Monday, March 26, trip to Disneyland with his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith and daughter Harley, 18, the filmmaker was just focused on having fun.

“Yesterday we took a family trip together for the first time in years to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate my still being alive (and to do research!),” wrote Smith in a Tuesday, March 27, Instagram post. “We spent 7 hours going on every ride in the park except Splash Mountain and Dumbo (both closed for repairs), the Tea Cups and the Indiana Jones adventure.”

Smith noted that when he and his spouse of nearly 19 years first moved to California in 2002, they would bring baby Harley to Disney every month. “So yesterday’s trip to the #magickingdom was not only good for the heart,” he concluded. “It was good for the soul!”

In the picture, the smiling Smiths pose in front of Cinderella’s Castle.

As previously reported, Smith was rushed to the emergency room after having difficulty breathing between back-to-back stand-up comedy shows last month.

Smith explained in a video at the time that he didn’t realize the severity of his symptoms. “Even when I was, like, ‘My chest is heavy and stuff, even though my father died at age 67 from a massive heart attack and even though my mother has heart problems and has two stents in her arteries in her heart,” he said. “I never in a million years thought it was a heart attack.”

