Looking good! Kevin Smith updated fans on his health and revealed that he’s close to his goal of losing 50 lbs since suffering a heart attack in February.

“Today, I am down a total of 43 pounds! Only 7 more pounds until I’ve shed the 50 my doctor told me to lose following the heart attack,” the Weight Watchers ambassador, 47, captioned an Instagram pic on Wednesday, June 13, crediting magician Penn Jillette and Ray Cronise for kickstarting his weight loss, and Weight Watchers for helping him slim down. “This #wwambassador is now at the absolute thinnest I’ve been since I finished high school! And while I may look a little better, I FEEL f—king fantastic! It’ll be a few weeks, but I’m ready to lose that final 7 points! And when I hit my goal, I’ll let you know where I started.”

Smith made headlines in February after revealing that he experienced a “massive” heart attack backstage at an L.A. comedy show. He recently showed off his weight loss in May, telling his 1.2 million Instagram followers that he’s lost 32 lbs since the traumatic experience.

The filmmaker previously opened up about his weight loss journey exclusively to Us Weekly back in April.

“For me, food was not like fuel. It wasn’t, like, you eat food because it powers your body and you move on,” he said at the time. “I’m an American who grew up in the ‘70s when America figured out, if we start putting more sugar in everything, they’ll buy it. So sugar starts showing up in the bread and everything.”

Smith added that he didn’t think he was having a heart attack when it happened, given that he lost 85 lbs three years ago after cutting sugar out of his diet entirely. “I was sweaty, I thought I couldn’t catch my breath, I felt nauseated, but I didn’t think of those as heart attack symptoms,” he explained. “I couldn’t piece it together, but that’s me being incredibly stupid because my mom has two stents in her heart and my father died of a massive heart attack at 67.”

