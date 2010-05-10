Khloe Kardashian Better “Step It Up” and Get Pregnant, Says Mom

Kris Jenner wants another grandchild – and she wants one now.

Her daughter Khloe Kardashian Odom has said she and husband Lamar are trying for a baby.

"Well, she better step it up because I need another grandchild!" Jenner told UsMagazine.com Saturday while hosting a pre-Mothers Day Party at Eve Nightclub at Aria in Las Vegas.

She said Khloe, 25, is the most logical Kardashian to have a baby next.

"It kind of makes sense," she told Us. "I’m hoping. Don’t make me get pregnant again because I'm kind a little tired."

Over the weekend, Kourtney celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mother — and sister Khloe couldn't be more proud.

Khloe wrote a touching letter to her sib.

"I can't imagine you as anything other than a mother first and foremost," she wrote. "We of course all had our doubts, especially when you thought you would be breast feeding for the first five years of your son's life LOL, but from the moment Mason was born, you were just a complete natural.

"I have loved every minute of watching your transformation from crazy Kourt to loving mommy, and Mason is so lucky to have you," she went on. "I feel truly blessed that I got to witness this beautiful transition in your life."

