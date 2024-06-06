Kim Cattrall and boyfriend Russell Thomas looked chic as they stepped out for a rare appearance.

The couple opted for matching all-black outfits while attending the Alexander Wang runway show on Wednesday, June 5. Cattrall, 67, wore a mini dress with bedazzled stilettos while Thomas, 53, kept it classy in a suit, sans tie.

Cattrall walked ahead of her man, waving to fans as they entered the event, but they posed together for photos as well once inside.

While they’ve been dating for seven years, Cattrall and Thomas keep a pretty low profile when it comes to public appearances. However, Cattrall has spoken at length about their 14-year age gap, noting that it’s “easy” to date Thomas.

“I’m very comfortable around him,” the Sex and the City alum shared on the “Modern Love” podcast in June 2023. “He’s a firecracker. He’s got a wicked sense of humor, and he’s easy on the eyes!”

Cattrall met in 2016 when Thomas was working as an audio engineer at the BBC. While they kept in touch briefly, their relationship didn’t turn romantic until Thomas took a trip to Vancouver.

“Russell and I met at the BBC, he was working at the BBC, and we liked each other,” she told Glamour UK in April 2018. “He followed me, and I followed him on Twitter, he direct messaged me. It was very, very modern; it’s just been very easy.”

At the time, Cattrall confirmed that they were in love.

“Yeah, it’s real good, it’s real good,” she gushed of their romance. “He’s a great guy.”

They moved in together in 2020 after permanently relocating to Vancouver.

“From the beginning, [Russ] and I felt like we needed to get out of town, so we came up to my house in Canada,” she told People in September 2020. “The mountains, the orcas, when I was a teenager, I didn’t appreciate it. But now, they’re bringing me back.”

Before Wednesday’s NYC outing, Cattrall and Thomas were spotted together at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in November 2023. They were all smiles as they posed together at the event, which was hosted in Thomas’ native London.

Prior to her relationship with Thomas, the actress had been married three times. She and Larry Davis tied the knot in 1977, but by 1979, their marriage was annulled. She later exchanged vows with Andre J. Lyson in 1982, but they divorced by 1989. Cattrall and third husband Mark Levinson married in 1998 and divorced in 2004.