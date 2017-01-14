Taking the desert by storm! Kim Kardashian went four-wheeling with pals in the Dubai desert on Saturday, January 14, while on a business trip supporting makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

In short clips she shared via Snapchat, Kardashian, 36, showed off her lip ring and a futuristic pair of oversize sunglasses as she and her crew adventured through the sand-covered terrain. Kardashian doesn’t speak in the clips, but instead throws peace signs and smiles demurely for the camera.

One video also showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posing with a falcon as cameras roll. In other clips, her assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, looks like she’s having a dance-off with some local performers, and the group gets up close with some camels.

One day earlier, Kardashian joined Dedivanovic onstage as his model for his Master Class in Dubai, sitting in a plain white tank top, ripped light-wash denim jeans and heels as Dedivanovic applied makeup on her. “Let’s hope that Mario does a good job,” she jokes at one point, based on clips posted to fan account @kimksnapchats.

The class (which had seats priced anywhere from $528.48 to $1,667.94) featured some of Dedivanovic’s signature techniques, business insights on client-artist relationships, and personal anecdotes from working with Kardashian for more than 10 years.

The Selfish author has yet to post to Instagram any images from her trip, though she did give fans a heads-up that she was traveling overseas with a post on Wednesday, January 11. “on our way #dubai🇦🇪,” she captioned an image of herself strolling across a lawn with Scott Disick.

This is Kardashian’s first trip abroad since she was robbed at gunpoint at her Paris apartment last October. So far, 10 people have been charged in connection with the jewel heist. A total of 17 suspects are currently being held in custody.

On Friday, January 13, six suspects, identified as Aomar A., 60, Pierre B., 72, Francois D., 54, Harminy A., 29, Christiane G., 70, and Didier Dubreucq, 61, were all charged with armed robbery within a gang, kidnapping and criminal association, and face up to 30 years in prison. Some of the suspects were additionally charged with possession of ammunition, impersonation and holding false administrative documents.

One day earlier, on Thursday, January 12, four other suspects were charged in the attack — Yunice A., 63, Florus H., 44, Marceau B., 64, and Gary Madar, 27, who was the brother of Kardashian’s Paris chauffeur for her October trip, Michael Madar, and occasionally drove the reality star himself.

