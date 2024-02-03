Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had their fair share of ups and downs as exes, but things seem to be looking up.

“Kim and Kanye may not always see eye to eye, but they have managed an amicable relationship based solely on their kids,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kim knows that North has a happy relationship with Bianca [Censori] and that’s all that matters to her. What happens in their personal life is none of her business, just like she knows that Kanye doesn’t pry into her personal life either.”

Kardashian, 43, and West, 46, were spotted together with daughter North, 10, and her friends earlier this week at Nobu in Los Angeles. The insider notes that the twosome “share four kids together” so there are times when they’ll still “attend the same events for their kids or get together.” (West and Kardashian share four children: daughters North and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4.)

“They know that’s what is healthiest when it comes to their children’s lives, plus they share a lot of history together and will always be family,” the source explains, adding that although Kardashian and West’s relationship has been “rocky” over the years, they have “really overcome those challenges.” “They’re able to communicate in a mature manner and Kim is happy where things are at.”

Kardashian and West were together for eight years before they called it quits in January 2021 after six years of marriage.

“They have both been living separate lives for many months now,” a source told Us at the time. “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now.”

Since Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, her and West had had quite a tumultuous relationship in part due to his controversial social media commentary.

In December 2022, Kardashian began crying while talking about the struggles of coparenting with West.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” Kardashian explained on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast at the time. “I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything.”

While Kardashian has been supportive of West’s romance with Censori, 29, whom he wed in December 2022, the exes have butted heads of the Kardashians star’s new relationships.

When Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson in November 2021, West publicly slammed the comedian, 30, on multiple occasions, including West asking his Instagram followers to call Davidson a “loser” in public. (Kardashian and Davidson split in August 2022 after nine months together.)

Despite their struggles, Kardashian and West have still managed to show up for their kids, as their Nobu outing wasn’t the first time the family has been seen together. On Saturday, January 27, Kardashian and West both showed up at son Saint’s basketball game. While they were seen briefly conversing, the twosome did not sit next to each other, according to Page Six.