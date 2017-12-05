She has angered the Swifties. Kim Kardashian West may have reignited her feud with Taylor Swift with one simple post.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, shared a snap to Instagram on Monday, December 4, which showed her taking a picture of the naked wax figures of both her husband, Kanye West, and the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 27, at the rapper’s 2016 “Famous” exhibit.

The pic, captioned with just one word, did not sit well with Taylor Swift’s army of fans. They rallied back by flooding the reality stars comment section with rat emojis.

“I think you can’t live without Taylor Swift,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “@kimkardashian luv how all the Swift fans are on this post tho 😂😂 mission accomplished ✅”

The tension between Kardashian and Swift rose back in July 2016 after the Selfish author shared recordings of Swift speaking with Yeezy, 40, on the phone about his plans to give her a shoutout in the song, in which he raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.” However, he did not inform her about the next lyric: “I made that bitch famous.”

Shortly after, the “Bad Blood” songstress rebutted on Instagram. “Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song?” she wrote. “It doesn’t exist because it never happened. You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian addressed the feud on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When asked if she’s spoken to Swift since the Snapchat tirade, she simply shook her head and shrugged her shoulders.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!