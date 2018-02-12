Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could open a flower shop with all the blooms they have received since welcoming their daughter Chicago on January 15. So the Chicago Bulls took a different route when sending their new baby wishes.

The 37-year-old mom took to Instagram on Saturday, February 10, to thank the NBA team for sending her newborn a sweatshirt, bib and jersey with the word “Chicago” and No. 1 on the front.

Though the Kardashians are Los Angeles Lakers fans, West, 40, grew up in Chicago and named his third child after his native city.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her Grammy winner husband have been inundated with presents in the last four weeks. Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban sent over 20 boxes of deep dish pizza from Chicago-based restaurant chain Giordano’s!

“She’s very cute,” Cheban, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively of the newborn on February 7. Cheban, who makes regular appearances on KUWTK, explained he chose pizza because “everyone always sends flowers and it’s no fun.”

Cheban confessed he hasn’t had a chance to buy a present for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s little girl, Stormi — but it’s not for lack of caring. “I haven’t had a second!” he told Us. The 20-year-old, who chose to keep her pregnancy private, gave birth to her first child on February 1.

With all the new additions to the Kardashian-Jenner family, Cheban says he’s yearning for his own bundle of joy. “I need to find someone to have kids of my own,” he revealed. “I want to have a kid in two years. I have a deadline.”

Chicago was born via surrogate on January 15, joining big sister North, and brother Saint, 2.

