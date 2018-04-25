Oops! Kanye West may have just broken his and wife Kim Kardashian’s golden rule.

The 40-year-old Grammy winner has been actively tweeting whatever comes to mind since rejoining the social platform earlier this month. However, he may have just crossed the line by sharing images inside his and 37-year-old Kardashian’s estate.

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? 🤔😂 https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

“do this look like the sunken place,” West wrote alongside a photo of a hallway on Wednesday, April 25, alluding to a concept brought up in 2017’s Get Out. The “Famous” rapper then shared another snapshot of a hallway and a picture of what appears to be the duo’s kitchen table.

do this look like the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kardashian caught wind of the personal pictures and addressed one of the posts soon after. “Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media!” the KKW Beauty founder teased while quoting the tweet. “Sooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?”

Fans took to the comments to express their support for Keeping Up With the Kardashians to start filming in the couple’s home.

Kris and the crew rn: pic.twitter.com/PSniVa0RcY — 0s (@LosoMinaj) April 25, 2018

We need Keeping up with the Wests please.💁💁💁 Also, thanks for encouraging Kanye to come back. His tweets are everything 😍😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LKrrYQAQIl — ❤ is a battlefield♥ (@PCsPepperoni) April 25, 2018

The social media maven, however, slammed a report that criticized her response to West. “Oh RELAX I’m joking!” she tweeted. “Seriously you can’t have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing.”

West provided an explanation for his recent Twitter rants on April 18, noting that his slew of tweets will soon become a book.

“You have the best ideas. Other people’s opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your action on love. Do things you love and if you don’t absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can,” he tweeted at the time. “oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is my innate need to be expressive.”

