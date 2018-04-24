We were bound to keep up with her either way! Kim Kardashian revealed that before she was a household name known for her own hit series, she wanted to be on a different reality show — MTV’s The Real World!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, admitted in an interview with Business of Fashion that she found herself unfulfilled while attending college and working in her father’s law office.

“I had worked in my dad’s office for so many years, but I didn’t have a career and I didn’t love college. I went [for] four years but I didn’t graduate. I just sat there and I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ When I was really young I always was — it’s the weirdest thing, but I loved The Real World. And I would say to my best friend’s dad who was a manager, ‘You should be my manager! And when we’re 18, I’m going to send a tape into The Real World because I have to be on a reality show,'” she recalled. “Like, that’s it! It clicked. This is what I want to do. And then the producers that produced The Real World produced my show, so it kind of all came full circle.”

The hit E! series wasn’t Kardashian’s first exposure to the reality television spotlight. During her quest for everlasting fame, she appeared on The Simple Life — which starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie — and once made an appearance on MTV’s The Hills. Kardashian, who was Hilton’s assistant at the time, remains friends with the House of Wax actress.

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, was the first of her famous family to be part of a reality TV cast when she appeared on E!’s Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive in 2005. In the series, teenagers from wealthy families were sent to live on a farm and adapt to their surroundings.

As loyal KUWTK fans know, the rest is history: The show is now in its eleventh year and is syndicated across the globe.

