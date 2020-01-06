Kim and Khloé Kardashian clapped back at accusations that they aren’t donating to Australian bushfire relief efforts, implying that they have contributed money quietly.

Kim, 39, responded to the backlash on Sunday, January 5, after one user tweeted, “Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny.”

The KKW Beauty founder wrote back: “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything.”

Khloé, 35, retweeted her sister’s post and then quoted the Modern King James Version of the Bible on Monday, January 6: “Therefore when you do your merciful deeds, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, so that they may have glory from men. Truly I say to you, They have their reward.”

The Good American designer then offered her own two cents: “We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate. It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race. We Frequently post/speak about organizations/websites where we can all help save our planet.”

Khloé continued: “Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well.”

The accusations heated up on Friday, January 3, when Kim tweeted, “Climate change is real,” one day after retweeting multiple posts about the bushfires that have burned more than 24,000 square miles and killed an estimated 480 million animals since September, according to BBC News.

Many commenters suggested the reality star wasn’t doing her part. “Then stop flying with private jets?” one tweeted. “Stop owning humongous real estate properties? stop driving luxurious sports cars? literally you and your family have such big influence but you choose to ignore it and continue to destroy the environment.”

Another wrote: “This is exactly why hate rich people who say that they want to help fix climate change. We could put millions, no billions of solar panels in places around the world if these people actually gave up half of their money but oh well money is more important for them.”