Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann recounted their horrifying experience following their son Kash being attacked by their dog in April 2017.

During the reality star’s Kim Zolciak: Don’t Be Tardy podcast on Wednesday, July 18, the former Atlana Falcons player and his wife shared some background about their husky boxer biting their son, saying that the day in question, they were filming all day before Bierman headed to the backyard to clean up with Kash.

The former football player, 32, said that after he turned off the leaf blower, he heard their son screaming. “I see large amounts of blood … running down Kash’s hands, covering his face,” Biermann said. “He’s screaming and his face is literally just all blood, straight red everywhere, his one eye where the dog had bit was just black, black blood, I see, to me, a missing eye so I scoop Kash up and put his head in my shoulder.”

Zolciak-Biermann, 40, says that at the time, she was “naked … about to get in the shower” when her son KJ came in and prayed in her closet. At that moment, she heard her husband scream her name in a tone that she “never heard come from Kroy” before and she ran to the car “stark naked” after being told they needed to go to the hospital.

Kash eventually underwent emergency surgery and received stitches in order to save his eye. But to put the damage into perspective, Zolciak told her listeners to think of the lower eyelid where you put eyeliner on — that was sliced in half on their son.

During the podcast, Zolciak also revealed she had to convince her husband to not put the dog to sleep because she didn’t want their son to feel as though he had done something wrong. Since then, the family — including Brielle, 21, Ariana, 16, and 5-year-old twins, Kane and Kaia — have worked along with “experts … behavioral specialists” to better understand the situation. Sinn remains in the family home.

The reality TV personality had previously opened up about the experience on Don’t Be Tardy in November, tearfully saying, “It was like a bad dream. It’s definitely nothing I ever thought I’d be dealing with in my life.”

