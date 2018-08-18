Deven Davis, the estranged wife of Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis, has died at 39, TMZ reports. The former porn star and the rocker married in 2004 and share two children together, Pirate, 13, and Zeppelin, 11. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Jonathan filed for divorce from Deven in 2016, and on Friday, August 17, the same day of her reported death, he filed for a domestic violence restraining order, according to TMZ. The order would block any visitation by Deven.

The singer has been open about his battle with drugs and alcohol, and has been sober since 1998. According to TMZ, he claims that Deven had struggled with drugs for 20 years, and in his declaration, alleged she was dependent on illegal and prescription narcotics. The 47-year-old also claimed she “is constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco,” and had been to rehab six times.

According to documents, she was in a sober home until last Friday, August 10, but hadn’t been seen since.

In 2013, Jonathan revealed in an interview that after 20 years in the industry, he was going to focus on his family.

“I just trusted everybody, and I got screwed over a lot of times. I’m still trusting and get screwed over all the time,” he told Spin magazine. “So now I always kind of look out for myself first and make sure I’m taking care of my kids. Other than that, everybody can f—k off.”

He also gave other addicts advice, saying to go to a real rehab, “none of that frou-frou s—t.”

“You won’t ever want to go back to that place. That said, I’ve never been to a real rehab. When I got clean in ’98 and quit everything, I just did that by myself. I was fine with it and still am. I know I can’t do that stuff — I can’t drink, I can’t do drugs,” he revealed to Spin. “For me, the thing was my kids.”

