Best aunty in the business! Kourtney Kardashian spoiled her niece Chicago West with the poshest birthday present.

Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter celebrated her first birthday on Tuesday, January 15, with a fun-filled family dinner full of glamorous gifts. Kourtney, 39, impressed Us by giving Chicago a mini neon Mercedes G-Wagon to match the one Kim drives!

“Chicago’s birthday and look what Kourtney pulled up with. We’re having our family dinner to celebrate and this is what Chi gets to match Mommy,” Kim, 38, said on her Instagram Story earlier on Tuesday alongside a clip of the toy. “Oh, my gosh, thank you, Kourt.”

The KKW Beauty founder shared a second sweet video of Chi driving her new car while sitting on 3-year-old brother Saint’s lap as older sister North, 5, perched on the front bumper. Kanye West also joined in on the fun and knelt down alongside his kids.

“You’re driving,” Saint exclaimed while wrapping Chicago’s arms around the wheel as the tyke turned up the music.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kim sent love to her little one by sharing a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her. “Happy birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!!” she captioned the picture. “The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

Kris Jenner also doted on her granddaughter via Instagram on Tuesday. “Happy birthday to our beautiful angel Chicago!! You are my precious ray of sunshine and I love you so very much,” the momager, 63, wrote alongside a photo collage of the tot. “You put a smile on everyone’s face the moment you crawl into any room and you bring such joy and happiness into our lives!!! I love you Chi Chi #love #family #happybirthdaychi.”

