Legendary Guitarist Ed King Dies (RADAR Online)

‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Meets Ronnie’s Baby for the First Time (Star Magazine)

Kris Jenner Thinks She’s Being Poisoned in ‘KUWTK’ Teaser (OK! Magazine)

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: Everything to Know (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!