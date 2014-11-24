Legit first try because he would only give me one shot. Tough cookie..making me laugh. Selfies are good luck now… A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Nov 11, 2014 at 5:30pm PST

Victory selfie! On Sunday, Nov. 23, the Chicago Bears defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21 to 13, and no one was more excited than Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and his proud wife Kristin Cavallari.

The Hills alum, 27, took to Twitter and Instagram to show her support prior to the game, sharing a split photo with son Camden, 2.

“On my way to the game while Cammie cheers on daddy at home,” she captioned the picture of her son wearing his dad’s jersey number.

After the close game, Cavallari took to Twitter to jokingly trash talk some of her followers.

“For everyone that talked crap to me during the game…u can all go eat your words now. #ByeFelicia,” she tweeted.

But mostly she was excited to celebrate the win with her football-playing spouse, 31. Cavallari posted a rare selfie with her man shortly after the team’s victory.

“Legit first try because he would only give me one shot,” she wrote next to the picture of her laughing while Cutler grins. “Tough cookie..making me laugh. Selfies are good luck now.”

The couple is also parents to son Jaxon, 6 months, and The Fabulist host recently admitted that her youngest son has not been quite as easy to care for as her oldest.

“I was very colicy as a baby, so I guess Jax is a lot like me,” Cavallari told the Daily Mail in October.

