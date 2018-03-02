Kristin Cavallari suffered a devastating loss when her brother Michael was found dead in Grand City, Utah, three days after he was reported missing in 2015. He was 30.

More than two years later, on Thursday, March 1, Cavallari opened up to Us Weekly about how Michael’s passing has affected how she parents her children, Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and 2-year-old daughter Saylor.

“It made me realize how important it is to really be present, especially with my family, with my kids,” the 31-year-old told Us at the Uncommon James Collection launch luncheon in West Hollywood. “You never know what is going to happen. So I’ve just tried to live in the moment.”

The designer and her parents reconnected with Michael when they appeared on the season 3 premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, which aired on Wednesday.

Michael’s official cause of death was hypothermia. At the time, authorities told Us he was discovered in a “steep and very rock area” after crashing his car. His death was ruled an accident.

“I have no doubt in my mind based on all the details and validations that have came through today that he didn’t intend to end his life,” Henry revealed on the E! series.

“That was really hard to hear because the thought of him being out in the middle of nowhere just kills me,” replied an emotional Cavallari. “And I think deep down I knew that, but I’m happy that I know. That’s how I can then accept it and move on from it and just come to terms with it. I would rather know than not know.”

The former Hills star told Us on Wednesday that 22-year-old Henry is “the real deal.”

“He said some stuff, that there’s just no way he would know he he to been able to talk to my brother,” she revealed. “And so I found a lot of peace in it. I think that stuff is really cool and I’m a huge believer.”

Cavallari’s father, Dennis, had a harder time digesting the session. “My dad did say that it kind of set him back a little bit,” she said. “It’s always hard, but we all do really enjoy being able to communicate and feel that presence.”

