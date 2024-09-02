Kristin Cavallari and boyfriend Mark Estes are getting candid about their sex life.

In an excerpt from the upcoming episode of Cavallari’s “Let’s be Honest” podcast shared exclusively with Us Weekly, the couple play a game of “Truth or Drink” with some tequila shots and burning questions submitted by listeners.

“I have no idea what’s coming my way,” Cavallari admits.

“Should we start off hot?” Estes asks.

“Start off strong,” the Hills star agrees. And Estes, her boyfriend of six months, doesn’t disappoint.

Estes, 24, asks Cavallari, 37, whether she’s ever faked an orgasm with him.

“No, I don’t think I’ve faked an orgasm in my entire life,” the Laguna Beach alum replies. “I don’t need to.”

“I don’t either,” he says.

“You haven’t faked one? Shocking,” she says, laughing.

Cavallari, who has faced criticism for dating someone 13 years her junior since she and Estes got together earlier this year, then asks the TikTok personality whether “mature women” are “better in bed.”

Estes sweetly replies, “Yeah, you’re the best sex I ever had for sure,” which is news to Cavallari.

“I actually didn’t know that. You’ve never said that to me. We’ve talked about how great our sex is, but you’ve never, like, point blank said, ‘You’re the best.’ I would have remembered that one,” she says.

Estes then turns the table on Cavallari, asking “Am I the best sex you’ve ever had?”

“Yeah, you are. And I think it’s a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older,” Cavallari explains. “Because I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like. I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been. And I’m so wildly attracted to you. And I just think we have really hot sex.”

The steamy line of conversation continues with Estes asking Cavallari what her “secret fantasy” is.

“I’ve told you. I don’t think I can say that on a podcast!” she replies.

Tune into the full “Let’s Be Honest” episode — out Tuesday, September 3 — to find out whether Cavallari spills the tea or takes a shot.