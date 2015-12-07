Kristin Cavallari's older brother, Michael Cavallari, was arrested just four days before his disappearance. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department's arrest record, Michael was arrested on Nov. 23 and released on bail on Nov. 25.

The department told Us Weekly that Michael, 30, was put behind bars for making criminal threats. Information provided by the sheriff's office states that authorities were dispatched to Dana Point, Calif., on the evening of Nov. 23 after a woman reported seeing him outside her apartment with a shotgun. The two had reportedly had a dispute earlier that month, after which he knocked on her door for "several weeks." She called the police, but did not file charges.

According to the department, deputies arrested Michael after he admitted to having a loaded shotgun in his trunk and additional ammo was found at his home. The sheriff's office says he denied "doing anything or saying anything" to the woman.

Michael was previously arrested for DUI in November 2014, and received three years probation.

As previously reported, Michael hasn't been seen since Nov. 27. His 2014 Honda Civic was found abandoned in Grand County, Utah, five miles south of Interstate 70 and exit 175. The car was registered to someone who lived in San Clemente, Calif.

In addition, the Grand County, Utah, Sheriff's Department asked the Orange County Sheriff's Department to see if Michael was home on Nov. 27, but found that he was not there.

I appreciate all the concern, thoughts, and prayers that have been extended to me and my family. We remain hopeful and I will share any news that we receive. I have such gratitude for all those that have shared their support. A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Dec 7, 2015 at 7:33am PST

The Hills alum, 28, and mom of three, meanwhile, has received support amid her family crisis. She posted a message to her fans on Monday. (She and her husband, Jay Cutler, welcomed daughter Saylor last month.)

"I appreciate all the concern, thoughts, and prayers that have been extended to me and my family," Kristin captioned a throwback photo of the siblings via Instagram. "We remain hopeful and I will share any news that we receive. I have such gratitude for all those that have shared their support."

