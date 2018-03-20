Kristin Davis Endorses Former ‘Sex and the City’ Costar Cynthia Nixon for New York Governor

Cynthia Nixon can count on a vote from her former Sex and the City costar Kristin Davis.

“I am so proud of @XCynthiaNixon,” Davis, 53, tweeted on Monday, March 19, the same day Nixon announced her candidacy for New York Governor. “No one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know she would an excellent governor.”

Davis, who played old-fashioned Charlotte York Goldenblatt on the HBO series that aired from 1998 to 2004, wasn’t the only alum that voiced their support for Nixon. Willie Garson (Carrie Bradshaw’s bespectacled BFF Stanford Blatch) voiced his support on Instagram.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

“I can’t think of anyone who’s more prepared, more caring, more educated on the issues and more READY than @cynathianixon,” wrote the 54-year-old actor on Instagram. “Please join her on this journey, together we can turn things around with candidates such as her.”

In a moving campaign video that Nixon, 51, shared on Monday, she declared that “our leaders our letting us down and it’s time for a change.

“We are now the most unequal state in the entire state in the entire country with both incredible heath and extreme poverty,” the mother of three said in the clip. “How did we let this happen? I love New York. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else. But something has to change. We want our government to work again on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway.”

She added: “We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us.”

If Nixon beats Andrew Cuomo she would become the first female governor in New York history.

