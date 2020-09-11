Kroger Presents: Heroes Among Us

Kroger has partnered with Slimfast to honor its employees who are bringing a “star quality” to their work, going above and beyond especially in times of need for their communities.

Meet our Kroger Heroes of the Week:

Brandon Henson, Ralphs Store Leader, Gardena, CA

Brandon learned Spanish to be a more inclusive manager, put himself through college while working full-time, promoted 15 associates to leadership roles last year.

Mary Marcu, Smith’s Associate, Las Vegas, NV

Mary celebrated her team’s hard work by producing a viral dance-off video.

Regina Johnson, Kroger Associate, Nashville, TN

Regina is celebrating 35 years with Kroger, and is known for uplifting the spirits of everyone she meets.

Ken Coleman, Recruiter, Novi, MI

Ken has hired more than 6,400 new associates in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and leads his team with a positive and upbeat attitude

Kelly Greene, Smith’s Bakery Leader, Las Vegas, NV

Kelly purchased and delivered groceries to a higher-risk customer in the early days of the pandemic

To honor these heroes, here is a message from Rodney McMullen, Chairman & CEO, The Kroger Co.

My personal uplift during this unprecedented pandemic has been everything that our more than 500,000 associates are doing to bring our Purpose—to Feed the Human Spirit—to life. The Kroger Family of Companies is thrilled to recognize Brandon, Kelly, Ken, Mary and Regina for going above and beyond to display the true actions of a hero. For each of these incredible associates, there are thousands more across the country with the same heart, passion and dedication for the work they do to provide communities with access to fresh, affordable food during these uncertain times. To all our associates, thank you. Thank you for all you do to uplift our customers, communities and each other each and every day.

And a message from SlimFast

Leading is not easy during uncertain times. Yet, somehow, that’s exactly what our retail partners have done. They provided essential resources to the community, found innovative ways to help customers faced with difficult challenges, and offered a shoulder for people to lean on. During hard times, their teams leaned on each other, too. We’d like to say a heartfelt “Thank You” to the local heroes who never stopped serving others. The SlimFast family is proud of how our retail partners have helped people take on the day – together.