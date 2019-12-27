



Bollywood actor Kushal Punjabi died by suicide at his home in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, December 26, according to multiple reports. He was 42.

The Times of India reported that Punjabi’s parents repeatedly tried contacting him on his cellphone on Thursday afternoon. He did not respond to their calls, so they reached out to his friends, who went to his apartment at approximately 11:30 p.m. and reportedly found him hanging.

“A suicide note was found in which the actor held no one responsible,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya said in a statement to the newspaper. “A case of suicide has been registered.”

Punjabi had been living alone at the residence while his wife, Audrey Dolhen, worked at a shipping firm in Shanghai, China, according to The Times of India. Their 3-year-old son was reportedly staying with Dolhen.

The actor’s best friend Chetan Hansraj was one of the people who discovered his body.

“We were all dead shocked, and I still cannot believe that this has happened,” Hansraj told Pinkvilla. “We tried CPR but it was too late.”

Hansraj also claimed during the interview that Punjabi and Dolhen had been going through a separation. “He was a bit low, but never thought he would take such a drastic measure,” Hansraj said.

Punjabi was best known for starring in films such as Lakshya, Kaal and Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love. He also participated in reality shows including Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Fear Factor, in addition to working as a professional jazz and hip-hop dancer.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).