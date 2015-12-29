2015 recap A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 28, 2015 at 9:41pm PST

Sisterly love? Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been pretty inseparable since they were tiny tots, and on Monday, December 28, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took to Instagram to share an affectionate shot with her older sis.

“2015 recap,” Kylie, 18, captioned a pic of her wrapped in Kendall’s arms with her hand resting on the supermodel’s butt.

In the shot, Kendall, 20, is looking lovingly at her sis, who has her gaze fixed on the camera. The pair recently celebrated Christmas with their famous family at mom Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash, which took place at her Calabasas, California, mansion.

Kendall shared a photo of the three massive Christmas trees decorated in her mother’s foyer and the whopping 18 embroidered stockings.

I guess Penelope and North are the only nice ones ? Merry Christmas! ? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2015 at 10:16am PST

“I guess Penelope and North are the only nice ones,” Kendall captioned the stocking shot, in which Penny’s and Nori's stockings were the sole full ones. “Merry Christmas!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!