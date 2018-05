Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Hang Out in Malibu (RADAR Online)

Khloe Kardashian Disables Instagram Comments (Star Magazine)

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Have Date Night Ahead of Met Gala (OK! Magazine)

Mark Hamill on Missing Carrie Fisher (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!