Didn’t quite hit that high note! Kylie Jenner made her singing debut on rapper Lil Yachty’s new track, “Beautiful Day,” on Wednesday, May 4, and fans weren’t exactly enthusiastic about her musical talents.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 18, flubbed a few refrains of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood lyrics, and spends several seconds on the track giggling with best friends Justine Skye and Jordyn Woods.

But Jenner’s not the only reality star who’s had a bad foray into music.

Remember when Kylie’s big sis Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Countess LuAnn released songs to jumpstart their music careers? We’re still trying to forget too. Us Weekly Video offers you the ultimate walk down memory lane above. See what other reality stars hit the recording studio (our ears! our ears!) over the years.

