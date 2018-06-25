Adjusting well to motherhood! New mom Kym Johnson Herjavec returned to teaching dance on Sunday, June 24, just two months after welcoming twins with husband Robert Herjavec — and the businessman isn’t shy about embracing his daddy duties, an insider close to the couple tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kym taught her first dance class as a mommy outside at the newly renovated Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles,” the source tells Us. “It was a great turnout, with dozens of Dancing With the Stars fans and fitness enthusiasts. Kym taught Latin Bod, a fun, sexy class normally featured at her dance studio, BOD, in Beverly Hills. Kym is such a pro and a natural, she did not look rusty at all from taking time off.”

And though she enjoyed her time instructing the class, the source tells Us that the Australian beauty “realized she needs to take some more time before completely getting back into it — she’s just too busy being a mama!”

“The twins are just 8 weeks old so everything is still so brand new,” the insider adds, “Robert is very hands-on with the twins. He bathes them and makes up little stories he tells to them, it’s really very sweet. Kym loves seeing how he is with them. It’s so nice for her to see and she’s very lucky.”

As for who takes after who? “It’s still a little too early to see,” the source tells Us of babies Hudson and Haven. “They’ve mainly just been eating and pooping and sleeping and their little personalities are just starting to come out now!”

It seems like the couple — who tied the knot in July 2016 a year after they met while partnered up on season 20 of the ABC dancing competition — have plenty of support.

“Kym’s mom has been helping them out since the twins were born but she goes back to Australia in a couple of weeks,” the source tells Us. “Kym uses a night nurse now but that’s just up until 3 months and she will be looking for a nanny soon to help out during the day when her mom leaves, she really just needs an extra set of hands most of all.”

Johnson announced her pregnancy in December 2017 when she shared a sonogram photo on Instagram with the caption: “It’s thumbs up.” The following day, a source confirmed to Us that the pair were expecting twins.

The happy couple welcomed their newborns on April 23 and the first-time mom announced the news the following day. “I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels,” she captioned a photo of the 55-year-old Shark Tank star holding the little ones. “Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18.”

The proud papa revealed the names of the twins in a post on April 24. “Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here!” he captioned a close-up pic of the babies on Instagram. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

With reporting by Marisa Sullivan.

