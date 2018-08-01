Pretty mama! Kym Johnson looked stunning as she posed in a little black bikini just three months after welcoming twins with husband Robert Herjavec.

The 41-year-old professional dancer posted a sweet picture to Instagram on Wednesday, August 1, where her toned figure was on display while she held tight to her son, Hudson, and daughter, Haven.

“Double trouble at the pool,” the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned the pic alongside two baby emojis and the hashtags, “#3monthsold” and “#firstswim”

Johnson and the 55-year-old Shark Tank personality are fresh off celebrating their second wedding anniversary, and the Australian native gave a sweet shoutout to Herjavec on Tuesday, July 31.

“Happy Anniversary my ❤ @robert_herjavec 2 years, 2 babies and 1 dog!,” she captioned an adorable picture of her husband with his hands full pushing a stroller and walking their pup. She added: “(Maybe we need another dog.)”

Johnson announced the news of their expanding brood in a simple Instagram picture in December 2017. “It’s thumbs up,” the photo of her sonogram read. One day after, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple were expecting twins.

An insider opened up to Us in June and revealed that “Robert is very hands-on with the twins.”

Following the birth of their babies on April 23, Herjavec shared a close-up look at the little ones in an Instagram post. “Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here! May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

