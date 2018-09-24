La la love! Damien Chazelle is officially a married man. The La La Land director and his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Hamilton, tied the knot over the weekend, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The couple exchanged vows in Point Dume in Malibu on Saturday, September 22. They announced in October 2017 that they got engaged at the same location, with a photo of Chazelle kissing her cheek as she showed off her new ring.

Chazelle, 33, gushed over his now-wife in his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech for best director in December 2016. “This is a film about love, I think, more than anything,” he said of La La Land at the time. “So I have to thank the love of my life, Olivia Hamilton.”

Hamilton went on to support him on social media afterwards. “So so so unbelievably proud of the film and this man,” she wrote. Hamilton is a former McKinsey & Company consultant and a graduate of Princeton University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance.

Chazelle was previously married to Jasmine McGlade, who was given an executive producer credit on La La Land. (The musical starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.) The exes met at Harvard and split in 2014 after four years of marriage.

Following La La Land, Chazelle went on to direct Gosling in the biographical drama First Man about Neil Armstrong’s historic space mission. The film hits theaters on October 12.

