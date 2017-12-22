Baby makes four! Lady Antebellum guitarist and singer Dave Haywood has welcomed his second child with wife Kelli.

She gave birth to a baby girl named Lillie Renee Haywood on Friday, December 22, in Nashville, Tennessee, the couple announced on social media.

The little one weighed in at 7 lbs., 6 oz. and measured 19 inches long.

“We’d like to welcome our beautiful Christmas gift Lillie Renee Haywood,” the proud dad captioned the pic of his family in the hospital after the birth.

The country crooner, 35, continued, “She is named after both of her grandmothers. Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good!”

The couple, who are already parents to 3-year-old son Cash Van, announced they were expecting via the band’s Instagram back in August, along with lead singer Hillary Scott’s equally-exciting news.

“Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!” Lady Antebellum captioned the post.

Haywood later took to his own Instagram account, writing, “Yes we are beyond excited for a baby girl this Dec!!! Really can’t believe it. We feel very blessed, partly terrified, and I’ve already cried twice and the baby is not even here yet…”

The excited parents married in April 2012 and welcomed Cash in September 2014.

