Eating their words. Doritos is setting the record straight on their upcoming female-focused snack after receiving an outpour of backlash.

Hours after “Lady Doritos” began trending on Twitter on Monday, February 5, the company clarified the crunch issue.

“The reporting on a specific Doritos product for female consumers is inaccurate,” PepsiCo told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday, February 6. “We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re enjoyed by millions of people every day. At the same time, we know needs and preferences continue to evolve and we’re always looking for new ways to engage and delight our consumers.”

As previously reported, the internet went into a frenzy after a January 31 podcast with PepsiCo chief executive Indra Nooyi made headlines.

Nooyi told the Freakonomics podcast that they were planning a new chip that would dull the “crunch” noise to make it female-friendly after explaining that men and women eat chips differently.

When asked whether the company would look into selling separate gendered versions of the snack, Nooyi responded: “It’s not a male and female as much as ‘Are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?’”

She added: “We are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse.”

The interview stirred an outrage on Twitter where users slammed the brand for the misguided idea.

