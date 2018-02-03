Lady Gaga has announced she is canceling the remaining European dates of her Joanne world tour due to severe pain, after that leg of the tour was postponed in September 2017.

A statement shared on the singer’s Instagram account on Saturday, February 3, began, “Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live. As a result, Live Nation and Lady Gaga are announcing the cancellation of the final 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour.”

“Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road,” the statement continued. “She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently.”

“She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come,” the statement added, before concluding that ticket holders can obtain refunds beginning Tuesday, February 6.

The “Bad Romance” singer, 31, who suffers from fibromyalgia, announced she was postponing the European leg of the Joanne tour in September 2017. At the time she shared an emotional Instagram post that read, “I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles … As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference… I’m a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life.”

She also had to cancel a performance at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil in September after being hospitalized due to severe pain.

As previously reported, Gaga’s Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two gave fans a glimpse into the singer’s battle with chronic pain. In it, she revealed that she suffers muscle spasms from the hip injury that forced her to cancel her 2013 tour, the Born This Way Ball.

The A Star is Born actress also shared a video on Instagram on Saturday of herself dancing and captioned it, “I love you, monsters” with a heart emoji.

